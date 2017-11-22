Round the World multihull capsizes off Cape Horn

Click image for a larger image

Yves Le Blevec is well, he is safe inside his boat, the relief organization is in progress.

While attempting the record of the Tour du monde in the 'wrong direction' from East to West, Yves Le Blevec encountered difficult weather conditions: 30 to 50 knots with bursts to 70 knots just before rounding the Cape, with seas of 5 to 6 meters.

One of the trimaran's port linkage broke, causing the Ultim to capsize.

At 4:21 am, Thursday morning, Yves le Blevec triggered his first distress beacon.

40 minutes later, he operated his second beacon, confirming the seriousness of the situation.

The CROSS immediately alerted the Chilean MRCC, the organization responsible for safety at sea for this area.

The situation is stabilized, the boat is about thirty miles in the south-west of Cape Horn, drifting a little to the south-east, a safe zone.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

14 December 2017 10:42 GMT