RORC Transatlantic Race - Overall Victory for Teasing Machine

Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54 Teasing Machine was declared the overall winner of the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race.
RORC Chief Executive Eddie Warden Owen and RORC Admiral Andrew McIrvine with Teasing Machine's Tony Brochet and Betrand Castelnerac - Click image for a larger image
Whilst a number of the record 23 yacht fleet are still racing, none of them can better Teasing Machine's corrected time under IRC.
Teasing Machine is the smallest yacht to win the RORC Transatlantic Trophy, which has been previously won by yachts in the Maxi Class.
Teasing Machine tactician Laurent Pages and navigator Jean-Luc Nelias form a formidable partnership.
The Frenchmen took the same roles for skipper Franck Cammas winning the 2011-12 Volvo Ocean Race, and Nelias won this year's Transat Jacques Vabre on Sodebo Ultim with Thomas Colville, smashing the race record.
Monohull Line Honours winning the IMA Transatlantic Trophy - CQS, Ludde Ingvall
Multihull Line Honours and MOCRA Multihull Winner - Zed 6, Gerald Bibot
Class40 Winner - Red, Mathias Mueller von Bluemencron
ORC Division Overall Winner - Outsider, Tilmar Hansen
ORCSy Division Winner - Sorceress, Will Apold
G New
13 December 2017 11:02 GMT