RORC Transatlantic Race - Red win Class40

Monday's finishers included four young German teams and Gerald Bibot's Belgian catamaran Zed 6.

Mathias Mueller von Blumencron's Red was the winner of the Class40 Division for the RORC Transatlantic Race.

Red completed the race in an elapsed time of 15 days 17 hours 25 mins 25 secs to take a hard-earned victory from Berthold and Tobias Brinkmann's MarieJo, which was just under nine hours behind.

German J/V53 Bank von Bremen finished the race in an elapsed time of 15 days 21 hours 29 mins 57 secs.

The offshore training boat is owned by Segelkameradschaft Das Wappen von Bremen and skippered by 29-year old Alexander Beilken with a crew with an average age of 31.

German JV52 Haspa Hamburg, owned by another youth sailing initiative, Hamburgischer Verein Seefahrt, finished the race in an elapsed time of 16 days 03 hours 20 mins 50 secs.

The crew are nearly all in their 20s and skipper Max Gaertner and nearly the entire crew went for a swim in the marina on arrival.

For the last part of the race Haspa Hamburg was locked into a personal duel with Gerald Bibot's Belgian catamaran Zed 6.

12 December 2017 8:19 GMT