RORC Transatlantic Race - Teasing Machine lead overall

Teasing Machine finished the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race on Friday 8 December in an elapsed time of 13 days 19 hrs 29 mins 08 secs.

Canadian Southern Wind 96 Sorceress, skippered by Daniel Stump and Tilmar Hansen's German Elliot 52 Outsider have also finished the RORC Transatlantic Race.

At 10:00 UTC on the 9 September, 17 yachts are still racing and provisional class leaders are as follows.

IRC One, Bjorn Woge's German Andrews 56 Broader View Hamburg is 625 miles from the finish and leading after time correction in a highly competitive class.

Broader View Hamburg is the most southerly of the class, defending a narrow lead from Friedrich Boehnert's German Xp50 Lunatix, and Kai Weeks' French Class40 Sensation, racing under IRC.

Johann von Eicken's German Swan 56 Latona is far to the north and challenging the class leaders. On estimated corrected time, just four hours separate the trio.



In IRC Two, Richard Palmer's British JPK 10.10 Jangada, racing Two Handed with Rupert Holmes, leads on the water, and the class.

The battling German Class 40s are less than 500 miles from the finish. Mathias Mueller von Blumencron's Red has opened up a 45 mile lead.

Berthold and Tobias Brinkmann's MarieJo has reported a steering problem, but continues towards Grenada in the wake of their close competition.

Gerald Bibot's Belgian Catamaran Zed 6 is 280 miles from the finish.

10 December 2017 18:40 GMT