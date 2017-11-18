Offshore
 

RORC Transatlantic Race - CQS take Line Honours

Ludde Ingvall's Australian Maxi CQS takes Monohull Line Honours on Wednesday 6 Dec in RORC Transatlantic Race - elapsed time of 11 days 00 hrs 03 mins 08 secs.

CQS committed to a southerly route for the 3,000 nautical mile race and despite sustaining sail damage in a vicious 40 knot squall, the canting keel 98ft Maxi led from start to finish.

Ingvall is no stranger to taking line honours in prestigious offshore races, twice taking the honour in both the Rolex Fastnet Race and the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

This was Ludde Ingvall's 16th transatlantic.

CQS Crew:

Skipper Ludde Ingvall; Co-Skipper Kenneth Thelen; Logan Andresen; Martyn Baker; Philip Barnard; Hans-Christoph Brumberg; Charles Egerton-Warburton; Robin Elsey; James Espey; Liam Gardner; Paul Heyrman; David Kenefick; Rokas Milevicius; James Oxenham; Malcolm Paine and James Tomlinson.

CQS has now set the bar for the best corrected time under IRC for the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.

The defending champion, Marten 72 Aragon, skippered by Jochen Bovenkamp and Canadian Southern Wind 96 Sorceress, skippered by Daniel Stump are likely to be the next yachts to finish.

The Maxis have close company from two high-performance offshore racing yachts, Tilmar Hansen's German Elliott 52 Outsider and the provisional overall leader, Eric de Turckheim's French Nivelt-Muratet 54 Teasing Machine.

All four yachts are expected to finish the 2017 RORC Transatlantic Race on Friday 8 December.

6 December 2017 15:41 GMT

