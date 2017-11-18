South pays in RORC Transatlantic Race - Day 5

Outsider was one of the first yachts in the 22-boat fleet to head on a southerly course to cross the ITCZ - Click image for a larger image

The majority of the fleet have yet to cross a long ridge of high pressure extending from the Canary Islands across the Atlantic to reach the northeast tradewinds.

Over the next day or so, one of the biggest tactical decisions will play out in the 3,000 mile offshore race; crossing this area of light winds as quickly as possible will be richly rewarded.

Leaders are beginning to emerge in the relative classes and the line honours leader, CQS has a virtual opponent to contend with.

At 08:00 UTC on Wednesday, Sorceress was the closest yacht to the finish, 2,092 nautical miles from Grenada.

However, Ludde Ingvall's Australian 98ft Maxi CQS, which had made the decision to go south after rounding Tenerife, was fully into the tradewinds with a VMG of over 10 knots, compared to Aragon's VMG of just over six knots.

The YB trackers estimate the positions of the yachts on handicap, based upon its distance from the finish, and its average speed from the start and distance sailed over the last 24 hours.

It currently has Teasing Machine leading overall under IRC rating. Outsider is second overall and Aragon third.

In IRC One, Bjoern Woge's German JV53 Broader View Hamburg is leading the class and Richard Palmer's British JPK 10.10 Jangada leads IRC Two and the Two Handed class.

Mathias Mueller von Blumencron's Red - Click image for a larger image

In the Class40s, Berthold & Tobias Brinkmann's MarieJo was the first to turn south. Mathias Mueller von Blumencron's Red still leads by 26 miles, but the move by MarieJo looks to have paid off.

Jens Kellinghusen's German Ker 56 Varuna has retired and has now returned to Marina Lanzarote; all crew are safe and well.

G New

29 November 2017 16:16 GMT