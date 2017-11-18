Alex Thomson Racing support Oarsome Chance Foundation



While you're here, treat yourself by watching this incredible new footage of Alex sailing off Cascais. Hitting a staggering 33.2 knots in rough seas, this video is a must see!

Using vocational training such as boat building and carpentry as well as teaching water-based sports, Oarsome Chance have worked with over 1500 children in their first 18 months and seen a real positive change in young people’s lives.

As well as engaging and inspiring the students, ATR have also been supporting the charity with the loan of our RIBs and other equipment.

Alex, who is an official Patron for the charity, was proud to officially open the new Oarsome Chance base next to Forton Lake in Gosport last Saturday.

Visit the Oarsome Chance Foundation to find out more about the incredible work they’re doing . . . oarsome-chance.co.uk

Alex Thomson has also been short-listed for the Yachting Journalist Association Yachtsman of the Year Award.

28 November 2017 10:41 GMT