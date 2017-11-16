Clipper Race - Unicef first into Fremantle

Click image for a larger image

The race began in dramatic fashion for Skipper Bob Beggs and Unicef, which went to assist Greenings after it ran aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula in South Africa.

A redress of 2 hours and 33 minutes was later applied and will be calculated by the Clipper Race Office ahead of Prizegiving.

Unicef had an up and down crossing of the Southern Ocean, and fluctuated between fifth and ninth on the leader board.

But on Day 23, Unicef jumped from fourth to first, and held off a strong challenge from GREAT Britain to cross the line in first place, 40 minutes and 25 seconds ahead of GREAT Britain.

The GREAT Britain team crossed the finish line in Fremantle Harbour at 18:50:55 local time to finish what has been an emotionally charged past week on the Southern Ocean.

Once they arrived at the Fremantle Sailing Club, the crew were somewhat subdued, but also clearly proud of what they had achieved, which they made clear was all for Simon Speirs.

PSP Logistics wrapped up the podium positions for Race 3, arriving into Fremantle in third place, meaning the team has finished in the top three twice out the three races so far.

PSP Logistics finished at 12:43 UTC, just seven minutes ahead of Visit Seattle which crossed in fourth place at 12:50 UTC.

On Sunday all the Clipper Race teams were once again in the same place, after HotelPlanner.com completed the arrivals for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race to Fremantle, Australia.

The teams will be based here until Saturday 2 Dec when Race 4 to Sydney sets sail.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 November 2017 8:21 GMT