RORC Transatlantic Race - Gentle start from Lanzarote

RORC Transatlantic Race start - Click image for a larger image

Ludde Ingvall's 98ft canting keel Maxi CQS made the best of the zephyrs to stretch out an early lead, gybing perfectly on the first of many wind shifts to come.

Canadian Southern Wind 96 Sorceress, skippered by Daniel Stump made an impressive start at the Committee Boat end of the line, hoisting their huge gossamer white spinnaker, and Roman Guerra's Volvo 70 Monster Project showed great pace early on.



The gentle conditions at the start did not last for long.

Mike Broughton, navigator on Jens Kellinghusen's Varuna called the media team as the German Ker 56 was passing La Bocaina, the narrow gap between Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

"There's buckets of water cascading down the deck with over 20 knots of boat speed power reaching. It is a pretty bumpy ride. We are leaving Lanzarote in our wake and getting ready for the first night at sea."

Five hours into the RORC Transatlantic Race, Ludde Ingvall's Australian Maxi CSQ was leading on the water by only 9 miles from Varuna, with Marten 72 Aragon, skippered by Jochen Bovenkamp lying 11 miles off the lead.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

25 November 2017 18:33 GMT