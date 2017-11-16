Offshore
 

Transat Jacques Vabre - 3rd for Sharp and Santurde

Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier on V and B, won Class40 of the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre.

In one of the closest finishes in Transat Jacques History, Aïna Enfance and Avenir on Aymeric Chappellier and Arthur Le Vaillant finished second, just 17 minutes and 42 seconds behind.

In third place were Phil Sharp (Britain) and Pablo Santurde (Spain) on Imerys Clean Energy.

Finishing 05 hours, 14 minutes and 26 seconds behind the eventual winner, V&B.

Sorel and Carpentier only finally moved into the lead in late Wednesday afternoon. They finished 17 days 10 hours 44 minutes and 15 seconds after leaving Le Havre, Normandy France.

