Transat Jacques Vabre - All eyes on Class40



Pablo Santurde and Phil Sharp

In Class40, Aïna Enfance & Avenir took the lead overnight with the Anglo-Spanish pair of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde on Imerys Clean Energy now thierd behind V & B.

Together with V & B the leaders are now only 10 nm apart. In the southern trade winds, the boat speed is around 10 to 12 knots.

Leading positions Monday 20 Nov. 21:00 UTC

Class40

1. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir . . . 548 nm to the finish

2. - V & B + 5.5 nm

3. - Imerays Clean Energy + 10 nm

4. - Teamwork 40 + 90 nm

Multi50

1. - Arkema . . . Finished

2. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet - Finished

3. - Reaute Chocolat - Finished

4. - La French Tech Rennes Saint Malo - Finished

Imoca

1. - St Michel - Virbac . . . 24 nm to the finish

2. - SMA Finished

3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" Finished

Ultime

1. - Sodebo Ultim' . . . Finished

2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild . . . Finished

3. - Prince de Bretagne . . . Dismasted

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

20 November 2017 10:41 GMT