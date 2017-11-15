Transat Jacques Vabre - All eyes on Class40

With leaders in the Transat Jacques Vabre IMOCA Open 60, Multi 50 and Ultime classes finished, focus switches to the Class40.
Pablo Santurde and Phil Sharp
In Class40, Aïna Enfance & Avenir took the lead overnight with the Anglo-Spanish pair of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde on Imerys Clean Energy now thierd behind V & B.
Together with V & B the leaders are now only 10 nm apart. In the southern trade winds, the boat speed is around 10 to 12 knots.
Leading positions Monday 20 Nov. 21:00 UTC
Class40
1. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir . . . 548 nm to the finish
2. - V & B + 5.5 nm
3. - Imerays Clean Energy + 10 nm
4. - Teamwork 40 + 90 nm
Multi50
1. - Arkema . . . Finished
2. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet - Finished
3. - Reaute Chocolat - Finished
4. - La French Tech Rennes Saint Malo - Finished
Imoca
1. - St Michel - Virbac . . . 24 nm to the finish
2. - SMA Finished
3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" Finished
Ultime
1. - Sodebo Ultim' . . . Finished
2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild . . . Finished
3. - Prince de Bretagne . . . Dismasted
Gerald New - Sailweb
20 November 2017 10:41 GMT