Offshore
 

Transat Jacques Vabre - All eyes on Class40

With leaders in the Transat Jacques Vabre IMOCA Open 60, Multi 50 and Ultime classes finished, focus switches to the Class40.


Pablo Santurde and Phil Sharp

In Class40, Aïna Enfance & Avenir took the lead overnight with the Anglo-Spanish pair of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde on Imerys Clean Energy now thierd behind V & B.

Together with V & B the leaders are now only 10 nm apart. In the southern trade winds, the boat speed is around 10 to 12 knots.

Leading positions Monday 20 Nov. 21:00 UTC

Class40
1. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir . . . 548 nm to the finish
2. - V & B + 5.5 nm
3. - Imerays Clean Energy + 10 nm
4. - Teamwork 40 + 90 nm

Multi50
1. - Arkema . . . Finished
2. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet - Finished
3. - Reaute Chocolat - Finished
4. - La French Tech Rennes Saint Malo - Finished

Imoca
1. - St Michel - Virbac . . . 24 nm to the finish
2. - SMA Finished
3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" Finished

Ultime
1. - Sodebo Ultim' . . . Finished
2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild . . . Finished
3. - Prince de Bretagne . . . Dismasted

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
20 November 2017 10:41 GMT

Related articles

Transat Jacques Vabre - All eyes on Class40 20 November 2017 10:41
ARC 2017 Sets Sail from Gran Canaria 20 November 2017 10:02
Clipper Race crew member buried at sea 19 November 2017 17:18
Clipper Race crew member dies after going overboard 18 November 2017 23:22
Transat Jacques Vabre - Dick and Elies first Imoca 18 November 2017 23:15
Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Change of direction 18 November 2017 17:15
Transat Jacques Vabre - Imerys breaks away 18 November 2017 7:48
HUGO BOSS backs Thomson for Vendee 16 November 2017 17:52
Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Erwan Le Draoulec first Production boat 16 November 2017 10:06
Transat Jacques Vabre - Arkema wins in record time 16 November 2017 9:06
Transat Jacques Vabre - Prince de Bretagne dismasts 15 November 2017 22:13
Transat Jacques Vabre - Class40 in three-way battle 15 November 2017 9:08


Latest






















UK Hosted