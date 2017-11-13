Clipper Race crew member buried at sea

Qingdao take a moment to reflect - Click image for a larger image

The service was on board CV30, GREAT Britain, held by his Skipper Andy Burns and crew, supported by the Clipper Race office.

As requested by Simon’s family, who were fully aware and came together to follow it at the same time back home, it was a Christian service, and the rest of the Clipper Race fleet also joined them in solidarity as it was carried out.

Meanwhile, Garmin Skipper Gaëtan Thomas has also been sending words of support while continuing to look after crew member, Erik Hellstrom, who is dealing with a serious abdominal condition.

An aircraft medical supplies drop was successfully carried out by the Royal Australian Air Force and Gaëtan reports:

“Erik is 24 hours under supervision. We are doing everything we can for him.”

The team is continuing to prepare for a medevac and further updates will be provided on the Clipper Race website.

