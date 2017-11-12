Volvo Ocean Race - Leg 2 Change of direction

AkzoNobel - Martine Grael, Peter van Niekerk keep one eye for the meteor shower - Click image for a larger image

The timing of the gybe was so that it would not be visible to the others. They are looking to connect with the cold front in the south yet the rest of the fleet will not know who is on what gybe.

VOR Leg 2 – Position Report – Saturday 18 Nov – 07:00 UTC

1. Dongfeng Race Team - - distance to finish – 2,458 nm

2. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag + 31 nm

2. team AkzoNobel + 31.2 nm

4. Turn the Tide on Plastic + 34 nm

5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing + 58 nm

6. MAPFRE + 69 nm

7. Team Brunel + 73 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

18 November 2017 8:27 GMT