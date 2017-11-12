Transat Jacques Vabre - Imerys breaks away

Click image for a larger image

ETA for the Class 40 leaders is Thursday 23 or Friday 24 November, they are now sailing at around 8 knots as they emerge from the doldrums.

Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel – Virbac are predicted to complete a commanding victory in the Imoca class with an ETA of 21:00 UTC later today.

A 21:00 UTC finish in Salvador de Bahia would also mean that Dick and Eliès will set a new record for the Transat Jacques Vabre to Salvador.

With Dick beating his own record, of 13 days 09 hours 19 minutes and seconds set with Loïck Peyron on Virbac-Paprec in 2005.

SMA and Des Voiles et Vous! are expected to finish Sunday.

French Tech Rennes St-Malo is expected to be the fourth and last of the six Multi50 that started to cross the line on Sunday.

Leading positions Saturday 18 Nov. 07:00 UTC

Class40

1. - Imerays Clean Energy . . . 1,224 nm to the finish

2. - V & B + 19 nm

3. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir + 20 nm

4. - Teamwork 40 + 34 nm

Multi50

1. - Arkema . . . Finished

2. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet - Finished

3. - Reaute Chocolat - Finished

4. - La French Tech Rennes Saint Malo - 228 nm to the finish

Imoca

1. - St Michel - Virbac . . . 128 nm to the finish

2. - SMA + 122 nm

3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" + 295 nm

Ultime

1. - Sodebo Ultim' . . . Finished

2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild . . . Finished

3. - Prince de Bretagne . . . Dismasted

18 November 2017 7:48 GMT