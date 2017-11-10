HUGO BOSS backs Thomson for Vendee

Click image for a larger image

The new deal will take them through to the end of 2021 and include the Vendée Globe in 2020.

Looking forward to 2020, and with his sights set firmly on the bringing home the gold, Alex Thomson said;

“I am looking forward to another successful cycle, with the focus on building the best team, boat and campaign for the Vendée Globe in 2020."

"As our main sponsor, HUGO BOSS have supported the team and enabled us to push boundaries and innovate both in our approach to sailing and the ways in which we share our sport with our audience."

"I very much look forward to building on the successes we have achieved and working together over the next four years.”

Hugo Boss has sponsored the team since 2003 in what is one of the longest and most coveted partnerships in sailing.

