Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Erwan Le Draoulec first Production boat

Clarisse Crémer (TBS) is managing to hold onto her (production) second place, hot on her heels is Tanguy Bouroullec (Kerhis Cerfrance). In third production series place is Benoît Sineau (Cachaça II).

Already finished are the Prototype boats of: Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr), Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal), Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa), Andrea Fornaro (Sideral) and Keni Piperol (Région Guadeloupe) . . .

Martinique is now preparing to welcome Quentin Vlamynck (Arkema 3) (proto) and then Clarisse Crémer (TBS).

Position report on Thursday 16 Nov at 10:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - Finished 13d 00h 22min 34s

2. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - Finished 13d 12h 04min

3. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) Finished 13d 22h 26min

4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - Finished

5. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) - Finished

6. Quentin Vlamynck (Arkema 3) - 11 nm to the finish

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (895 Emile Henry) - Finished 14d 12h 42min 15s (6th overall placing)

2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 27 nm from the finish

3. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 11 nm behind the leader

4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 14 nm behind the leader

5. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 19 nm behind the leader

6. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 42 nm behind the leader

7. Valentin Gautier (903 Shaman - Banque du Leman) - 61 nm behind the leader

16 November 2017 10:06 GMT