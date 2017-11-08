Offshore
 

Transat Jacques Vabre - Prince de Bretagne dismasts

At 18:15 UTC Wednesday, Maxi80 Prince de Bretagne dismasted just 93 miles from the finish line of the Transat Jacques Vabre in Salvador de Bahia.


The 80ft trimaran, Prince de Bretagne was sailing off Palame, in north-east Brazil near the end of the 4,350-mile race from Le Havre in Normandy, France.

The Transat Jacques Vabre race office and the team supporting the two skippers, Lionel Lemonchois and Bernard Stamm, are assessing what needs to be done.

The boat is only 18 miles from the coast and drifting at 0.9 knots, pushed by the easterly trade wind.

G New
15 November 2017 22:13 GMT

