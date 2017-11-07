Transat Jacques Vabre - Class40 in three-way battle

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild was the second Ultime to finish the Transat Jacques Vabre, arriving in Salvador de Bahia after 7 days 23 hours 55 minutes after leaving Le Havre, Normandy France.
Click image for a larger image
The third Ultime multihull, Prince de Bretagne, is currently reaching at 25 knots in steady south-easterlies, and has 336 nm to go to the finish and expected Wednesday night.
In Class40 the leading three are within 2 nm of each other, with Sharp and Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) leading this morning (Tuesday) from Aïna Enfance et Avenir with V and B, with third.
The front three have been averaging 10 knots in steady 10-12 knot westerlies.
The Multi50, Lalou Roucayrol and Alex Pella on Arkema now have a 110 nm lead from FenêtreA-Mix Buffet of Erwan Leroux and Vincent Riou. In third is Reaute Chocolat.
Jean-Pierre Dick and Yann Eliès on St Michel-Virbac lead the Imoca class, 76 nm ahead of SMA.
Leading positions Tuesday 15 Nov. 09:00 UTC
Class40
1. - Imerays Clean Energy . . . 1,664 nm to the finish
2. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir + 1.6 nm
3. - V & B + 2.2 nm
4. - Teamwork 40 + 77 nm
Multi50
1. - Arkema . . . 439 nm to the finish
2. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet + 121 nm
3. - Reaute Chocolat + 382 nm
Imoca
1. - St Michel - Virbac . . . 1,081 nm to the finish
2. - SMA + 76 nm
3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" + 191 nm
Ultime
1. - Sodebo Ultim' . . . Finished
2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild . . . Finished
3. - Prince de Bretagne . . . 308 nm to the finish
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
15 November 2017 9:08 GMT