Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Ian Lipinski first to Martinique

Position report on Tuesday 14 Nov at 14:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - Finished 13d 00h 22min 34s

2. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 86 nm from the finish

3. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 90 nm behind the leader

4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 113 nm behind the leader

5. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) 171 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (895 Emile Henry) - 282 nm from the finish (6th overall placing)

2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 83 nm behind the leader

3. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 84 nm behind the leader

4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 93 nm behind the leader

5. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 105 nm behind the leader

6. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 138 nm behind the leader

7. Valentin Gautier (903 Shaman - Banque du Leman) - 149 nm behind the leader

Gerald New - Sailweb

14 November 2017 16:39 GMT