Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Ian Lipinski first to Martinique

Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) crossed the finish line of the 2nd stage of the Mini Transat La Boulangère at 14 H 30' 34" (13:30:34 UTC) elapsed time of 13d 00h 22min 34s
Position report on Tuesday 14 Nov at 14:00 UTC
Prototypes (24 entries)
1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - Finished 13d 00h 22min 34s
2. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 86 nm from the finish
3. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 90 nm behind the leader
4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 113 nm behind the leader
5. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) 171 nm behind the leader
Production boats (56 entries)
1. Erwan Le Draoulec (895 Emile Henry) - 282 nm from the finish (6th overall placing)
2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 83 nm behind the leader
3. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 84 nm behind the leader
4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 93 nm behind the leader
5. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 105 nm behind the leader
6. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 138 nm behind the leader
7. Valentin Gautier (903 Shaman - Banque du Leman) - 149 nm behind the leader
Gerald New - Sailweb
14 November 2017 16:39 GMT