Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Making landfall

As Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) passes the milestone of 500 miles to go, it would seem that the firm favourite of this 2017 edition of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère has the race in the bag.

Barring incident, there is virtually no hope now of Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) and Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) catching up with the undisputed leader of this race.

In the production boat category, Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry), still as quick as ever, is stretching away at the front of the fleet.

However, the situation is more complicated for Clarisse Crémer (TBS), who has seen the Irish sailor Tom Dolan (offshoresailing.fr) come right back into contention for the top spot.

Position report on Sunday 12 Nov at 20:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - 396 nm from the finish

2. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 138 nm behind the leader

3. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 151 nm behind the leader

4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 212 nm behind the leader

5. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) 255 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (495 Emile Henry) -645 nm from the finish (5th overall placing)

2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 73 nm behind the leader

3. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 96 nm behind the leader

4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 104 nm behind the leader

5. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 147 nm behind the leader

6. Valentin Gautier (903 Shaman - Banque du Leman) - 149 nm behind the leader

7. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 152 nm behind the leader

12 November 2017 20:53 GMT