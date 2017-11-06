Mini-Transat la Boulangere - ETA Tues 15:00 UTC

Ian Lipinski - Click image for a larger image

As Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) has 167 nm at 23:00 Monday to go, it would seem that the firm favourite of this 2017 edition of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère has the race in the bag.

Barring incident, there is virtually no hope now of Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) and Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) catching up with the undisputed leader of this race.

In the production boat category, Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry), still as quick as ever, is stretching away at the front of the fleet.

However, the situation is more complicated for Clarisse Crémer (TBS), who has seen Tanguy Bouroullec jump from seventh to third, but is now holding her own.

Position report on Monday 13 Nov at 23:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - 167 nm from the finish

2. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 69 nm behind the leader

3. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 157 nm behind the leader

4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 180 nm behind the leader

5. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) 256 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (895 Emile Henry) - 420 nm from the finish (5th overall placing)

2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 94 nm behind the leader

3. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 107 nm behind the leader

4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 110 nm behind the leader

5. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 112 nm behind the leader

6. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 160 nm behind the leader

7. Valentin Gautier (903 Shaman - Banque du Leman) - 163 nm behind the leader

12 November 2017 20:53 GMT