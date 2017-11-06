Transat Jacques Vabre - Carac abandon

Click image for a larger image

The duo arrived in Funchal (Madeira) last night after diverting because of serious knee injury to Duc.

Duc is currently being treated at the hospital of Funchal and should be able to return to France in a few days with Loison.

The newly-launched Carac, with its distinctive and powerful bow, had been one of the main challengers to Britain's Phil Sharp and Spain's Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy), who have held the lead after taking it on Tuesday late afternoon.

Imerys Clean Energy held their 11-mile lead steady over the new 24-hour record holders, V and B all day. Tellingly, they have extended away from Aïna Enfance et Avenir and TeamWork, who are now 30 and 60 miles behind respectively.

In the Multi50 favourties, FenêtréA - Mix Buffet, whose westerly strategy paid out and they are extending away in better breeze as they emerge from the disturbed area north-west of Cape Verde.

They could pass the Doldrums – which looks like being not very active for another 72 hours - in about 30 hours time.

The Imoca class St Michel-Virbac’s extend their lead again this morning, now 70 nm ahead of SMA, and 107 nm ahead of Des Voiles et Vous! They continue to astonish in a boat without foils.

Doldrums? What Doldrums? Rather than being swallowed by dreaded Intertropical Convergence Zone, the two giant trimarans at the head of the race, ate them up in one bite.

Jumping from one squall to the next they passed through last night and this morning in a matter of hours, were soon into 12-15-knot south-easterly tradewinds.

They now at 18:00 have just over 1,000 miles of drag racing in what will build to 15-20 knots to the finish. Maxi Edmond de Rothschild closed but Sodebo Ultim’ still held a 14 nm lead.

Leading positions Sunday 12 Nov. 09:00 UTC

Class40

1. - Imerays Clean Energy

2. - V & B +12 nm

3. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir +31 nm

4. - Teamwork 40 +67 nm

Multi50

1. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet

2. - Arkema - +106

3. - Reaute Chocolat +249 nm

Imoca

1. - St Michel - Virbac

2. - SMA +69 nm

3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" +122 nm

Ultim

1. - Sodebo Ultim'

2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild +14 nm

3. - Prince de Bretagne +1020 nm

12 November 2017 9:35 GMT