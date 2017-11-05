Transat Jacques Vabre - New 24 hour speed record





French skippers Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier, in second place on V and B traveled 377.7 nautical miles between Thursday, Nov 9, 07:30 (UTC) and Friday, Nov 10 (07:30) at an average speed of 15.7 knots.

Nowhere is the fleet racing keener than in Class40s.

Imerys Clean Energy continues to hold the lead and are not far off a record 24-hour speed themselves, despite battling with antenna failure and a lack of weather files.

Three French boats are in hot pursuit off Madeira: V and B (second in the race in the last edition in 2015), Aïna Enfance et Avenir et TeamWork40. The GPS recorded an almost unbelievable 28 knots on GPS Friday.

In the Multi50, the west paid out for Le Roux and Riou.

Ten miles behind in second early this morning, 12 hours later Fenêtre A- Mix Buffet (Erwan Le Roux / Vincent Riou), who had positioned themselves 50 miles west are 13 miles ahead of Arkema.

After their capsize and dramatic rescue, Eric Defert and Christopher Pratt, skippers of Drekan Groupe, transferred from Beautriton, the Dutch freighter that came to their aid, on to a Portuguese Navy patrol boat and landed at Punta Delgada (Azores) this Friday afternoon.

Leading positions Friday 22:00 UTC

Class40

1. - Imerays Clean Energy

2. - V & B +33 nm

3. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir +41 nm

4. - Teamwork 40 +58 nm

Multi50

1. - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet

2. - Arkema - +13

3. - Reaute Chocolat +184 nm

Imoca

1. - St Michel - Virbac

2. - SMA +50 nm

3. - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!" +61 nm

Ultim

1. - Sodebo Ultim'

2. - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild +27 nm

3. - Prince de Bretagne +846 nm

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

10 November 2017 22:18 GMT