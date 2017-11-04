Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Ticking off the miles

Click image for a larger image

The better it is, the less it changes. In fact, the rankings are looking increasingly similar with every passing day.

Meanwhile Romain Bolzinger (Spicee. Com) is fine, but yesterday Romain began to establish a makeshift rig with his boom and could try to reach martinique under sails.



Even the more or less radical options are failing to shake up the hierarchy of the skippers’ respective positions. However, the situation may well evolve from Sunday onwards.

In the current season, it’s not uncommon for fronts to upset the usual wind patterns.

In this way, on Sunday 12 November, an easterly wave of breeze is likely to stir things up considerably amidst the trade winds and this may well extend as far as 19°N.

As such, the whole fleet is likely to have to contend with weak winds, the direction of which will be more or less random.

For the favourites, this means that it may well be game-on once more in the hunt for the crown.

Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) now boasts a sufficient lead not to be overly alarmed by these shenanigans.

However, in the production boat category, the situation could well be turned on its head and Erwan Draoulec (Emile Henry) and Clarisse Crémer (TBS) could see their rivals biting at their heels once more.

After adopting a radical southerly option, the likes of Tanguy Bouroullec (Kerhis Cerfrance) may well be among them.

Position report on Friday 10 Nov at 06:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - 875 nm from the finish

2. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 142 nm behind the leader

3. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 152 nm behind the leader

4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 223 nm behind the leader

5. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) 252 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (495 Emile Henry) -1,112 nm from the finish (5th overall placing)

2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 49 nm behind the leader

3. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 96 nm behind the leader

4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 107 nm behind the leader

5. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 130 nm behind the leader

6. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 134 nm behind the leader

Gerald New - Sailweb

10 November 2017 8:22 GMT