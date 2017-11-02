Transat Jacques Vabre - Trimaran Drekan Groupe capsized

Click image for a larger image

MRCC Punta Delgada (Azores) and MRCC Lisbon have been coordinating the rescue operations.

At midnight, a Dutch cargo ship, BEAUTRITON was diverted to the position the 50ft trimaran had given.

As soon as they arrived on the scene, the captain of the cargo ship made contact with the two skippers, and agreed to wait until daybreak before attempting an evacuation, given the heavy weather conditions (4m waves and 25 knots of north- easterly wind).

At 06:56 UTC, Eric Defert, skipper of Drekan Groupe, contacted the race office to say that the cargo ship would try to put a life raft in the water to pick them up, at daybreak.

The two skippers had put on their survival suits and declared themselves fit and well.

The MRCC also told the race office that a Portuguese Navy patrol boat had left the Azores in order to arrive at area Thursday afternoon.

Leading positions Thur 10:00 UTC

Class40

1. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir

2. - V & B

3. - Teamwork 40

No Signal - Imerays Clean Energy

Multi50

1 - Arkema

2 - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet

3. - Reaute Chocolat

Imoca

1 - St Michel - Virbac

2 - SMA

3 - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!"

Ultim

1 - Sodebo Ultim'

2 - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild

3 - Prince de Bretagne

