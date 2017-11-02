Offshore
 

Transat Jacques Vabre - Trimaran Drekan Groupe capsized

Rescue operation underway after Drekan Groupe capsized 300 miles west of the island of San Miguel in the Azores archipelago Wednesday night.

Click image for a larger image

MRCC Punta Delgada (Azores) and MRCC Lisbon have been coordinating the rescue operations.

At midnight, a Dutch cargo ship, BEAUTRITON was diverted to the position the 50ft trimaran had given.

As soon as they arrived on the scene, the captain of the cargo ship made contact with the two skippers, and agreed to wait until daybreak before attempting an evacuation, given the heavy weather conditions (4m waves and 25 knots of north- easterly wind).

At 06:56 UTC, Eric Defert, skipper of Drekan Groupe, contacted the race office to say that the cargo ship would try to put a life raft in the water to pick them up, at daybreak.

The two skippers had put on their survival suits and declared themselves fit and well.

The MRCC also told the race office that a Portuguese Navy patrol boat had left the Azores in order to arrive at area Thursday afternoon.

Leading positions Thur 10:00 UTC

Class40
1. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir
2. - V & B
3. - Teamwork 40
No Signal - Imerays Clean Energy

Multi50
1 - Arkema
2 - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet
3. - Reaute Chocolat

Imoca
1 - St Michel - Virbac
2 - SMA
3 - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!"

Ultim
1 - Sodebo Ultim'
2 - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild
3 - Prince de Bretagne

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
9 November 2017 10:44 GMT

Related articles

Transat Jacques Vabre - Trimaran Drekan Groupe capsized 9 November 2017 10:44
Transat Jacques Vabre - Sharp and Santurde take lead 8 November 2017 10:43
Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Pit-stop now claims 9 7 November 2017 21:56
Transat Jacques Vabre - Fleet prepare for the front 6 November 2017 19:00
Hamble Winter Series - Superb conditions for Day 5 6 November 2017 12:03
Mini-Transat la Boulangere - New production boat leader 6 November 2017 9:11
Transat Jacques Vabre - And they're off! 6 November 2017 9:11
Clipper Race yacht diverts to Port Elizabeth 6 November 2017 9:09
Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Lapinski stretches lead 5 November 2017 7:57
Transat Jacques Vabre - The coffee route race is ready 4 November 2017 11:51
Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Lamenting the issues 4 November 2017 11:10
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Changed course for Race 2 2 November 2017 20:39


Latest






















UK Hosted