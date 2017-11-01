Transat Jacques Vabre - Sharp and Santurde take lead

Miranda Merron and Halvard Mabire (Campagne de France) - Click image for a larger image

As the heavy weather takes its toll, the Anglo-Spanish duo of Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde surged from fourth into first place.

They passed two French duos in newly-launched boats that are four years younger than Imerys Clean Energy.

Sharp was most happy that they had got through the front unscathed and now has a 19 nm lead in the Class40s.

#ImerysCleanEnergy - Click image for a larger image

Others were not so lucky. Gustave Roussy have aerial trouble and are no longer receiving wind data and also tore their staysail.

V and B, who had been pressing at the front of the fleet, were forced to drop their sails for two hours to laminate a cracked front bulkhead.

Eärendil is making a short stopover in Camaret-sur-Mer to repair their staysail, and the Brazilian team, Mussulo 40 Team Angola Cables, stopping over in the same port to solve their electronic problems.

Other boats changed course to avoid the worst.

Contrast those experiences with the largest boat in the fleet, Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, which flew through the front and pointed its bows towards Salvador at around 20:00 UTC on Monday night.

The Ultime class are approaching the Azores and are almost a fifth of the way to the finish in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil (twice that of the Class40).

Behind them, interestingly, the Imoca and Multi 50 fleets are intertwined.

Leading positions Weds 09:00 UTC

Class40

1 - Imerays Clean Energy

2 - Carac

3. - Aïna Enfance & Avenir

Multi50

1 - Arkema

2 - FenêtréA - Mix Buffet

3. Ciela Village

Imoca

1 - St Michel - Virbac

2 - "DES VOILES ET VOUS!"

3 - SMA

Ultim

1 - Maxi Edmond de Rothschild

2 - Sodebo Ultim'

3 - Prince de Bretagne

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 November 2017 10:43 GMT