Mini-Transat la Boulangere - Pit-stop now claims 9

Dorel NACOU / Proto 412 - Click image for a larger image

A steady stream of Minis is creating a bottleneck in this little stretch of water with over fifty boats having now set a course for the West Indies.

Before they can sample the delights of the long surf of the Atlantic swell, they have one last obstacle to negotiate: getting past the wind shadow created by the mountains of Santo Antao.

Those keen to take a gamble are gallantly trying their luck by opting to cut in immediately to leeward of Santo Antao, where the cone-shaped wind shadow is at its narrowest point.

Some sailors have been revelling in this option, including Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) on a prototype and Guillaume Combescure (Mini Oiri) on a production boat.

The other solution is to circumnavigate the wind shadow zone by bearing south the moment you exit the channel. Besides the fact that it’s a considerable detour, it comes as no surprise.

In this way, Victor Barriquand (La Charente Maritime), Andrea Pendibene (Pegaso Marina Militare) and Luc Giros (Cabinet Rivault Nineuil – Enedis) have been ensnared by a zone of light airs around thirty miles to leeward of the dizzying heights of Santo Antao.

At the head of the race, such problems are a distant memory for the leaders, who are now creaming along at an average speed of over 10 knots.

Position report on Tuesday 7 Nov at 21:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - 1,410 nm from the finish

2. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 74 nm behind the leader

3. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 91 nm behind the leader

4. Romain Bolzinger (716 Spicee.com) - 144 nm behind the leader

5. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 154 nm behind the leader

6. Kéni Piperol (788 Région Guadeloupe) 191 nm behind the leader

7. Charlotte Méry (802 OptiGestion - Femmes de Bretagne) - 209 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (495 Emile Henry) -1,581 nm from the finish (6th overall placing)

2. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 24 nm behind the leader

3. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 51 nm behind the leader

4. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 88 nm behind the leader

5. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 89 nm behind the leader

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 November 2017 9:26 GMT