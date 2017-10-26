Mini-Transat la Boulangere - New production boat leader

Erwan Le Draoulec (495 Emile Henry) - Click image for a larger image

With three rivals in hot pursuit, Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal), Romain Bolzinger (Spicee.com) and Charlotte Méry (Optigestion – Femmes de Bretagne).

In the production boat category, there is a new leader, Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) with Tanguy Bouroullec (Kerhis-Cerfrance) now dropping to second and Clarisse Crémer (TBS) in third.

A large part of the fleet was likely to negotiate the channel under the cover of darkness.

For them, it’ll be important to be particularly vigilant to the last minute wind shifts.

Fortunately, the full moon should have made the exercise a little less harrowing than in the pitch black.

Position report on 6 Nov at 06:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - 1,828 nm from the finish

2. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 75 nm behind the leader

3. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 90 nm behind the leader

4. Andrea Fornaro (931 Sideral) - 128 nm behind the leader

5. Charlotte Méry (802 OptiGestion - Femmes de Bretagne) - 136 nm behind the leader

6. Romain Bolzinger (716 Spicee.com) - 140 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Erwan Le Draoulec (495 Emile Henry) -1,965 nm from the finish (6th overall placing)

2. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 7.3 nm behind the leader

3. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 11 nm behind the leader

4. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 57 nm behind the leader

5. Thomas Dolan (910 offshoresailing.fr) - 60 nm behind the leader

6. Pierre Chedeville (887 Blue Orange Games - Fair Retail) - 60.1 nm behind the leader

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

6 November 2017 8:23 GMT