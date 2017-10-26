Transat Jacques Vabre - And they're off!

Image Jean-Marie Liot - Click image for a larger image

Start was in beautiful light but lively conditions, with 20 knots of north-westerly wind and a choppy sea.

A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line in the Class40.

First across the start line

Ultim: Sodebo Ultim’

Multi 50: FenêtréA - Mix Buffet

Imoca: St Michel – Virbac

Class40: Imerys Clean Energy

Image Jean-Marie Liot - Click image for a larger image

The 37 boats and 74 crew in this bi-annual double-handed transatlantic “Route du Café” will race the 4,350 miles to Salvador de Bahia, in Brazil.

Record-breaking conditions are forecast after what promises to be a tough first 48 hours.

The Ultime should be passing Ushant around midnight, followed by the Multi 50 in the middle of the night.

The Imoca and Class40 are likely to suffer most in a softening wind against the strong currents at the tip of Cotentin, and the gaps with the multihulls will already start to widen.

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

5 November 2017 15:32 GMT