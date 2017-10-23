Clipper Race yacht diverts to Port Elizabeth

Click image for a larger image

This is to enable medical assessment and treatment following a fall below deck resulting in a potential fractured arm as well as a minor cut on his head.

The yacht will also take on board six Greenings crew members, who are wanting to resume Leg 3, before the yacht continues their onward journey to Fremantle.

After discussions between the Clipper Race Office and Greenings crew members that are in Cape Town, the following will be flying out to Port Elizabeth Saturday to join HotelPlanner.com: Jemma Cowley, Jenny Hall, Jeremy Hill, Paul Stevens, Jon Freeman and Janette Potgieter.

HotelPlanner.com is just over 350 nautical miles away from Port Elizabeth and is expected to arrive during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The current plan is for the team to depart again later that day following an extensive check regarding provisions for all crew and further updates will be provided on the Clipper Race website.

The Clipper Race Office is continuing to support those Greenings crew members that are not resuming Leg 3 and discussing options on how to get them, and future leggers, back in to the Clipper Race.

4 November 2017 13:42 GMT