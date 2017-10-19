Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Changed course for Race 2

Click image for a larger image

The change of course, made by Race Management on Sunday, is to avoid taking the risk of sending the fleet of 6.50m boats into winds in excess of 45 knots and rough seas.

A compulsory gate was created between the islands of Santo Antao, to the north and Sao Vicente to the south, a detour of around 200 miles in relation to the direct route, or one long extra day to make Martinique.

On the upside comes the guarantee that everyone will be sufficiently far away from the potential centre of the tropical low.

In any case, the passage along the channel between the two islands may herald further measures to be imposed upon the Mini sailors should the weather situation deteriorate.

Position report on 2 Nov at 09:00 UTC

Prototypes (24 entries)

1. Ian Lipinski (865 Griffon.fr) - 2,770 nm from the finish

2. Erwan le Mené (800 Rousseau Clôtures) - 4 nm behind the leader

3. Jorg Riechers (934 Lillienthal) - 8 nm behind the leader

4. Romain Bolzinger (716 Spicee.com) - 10 nm behind the leader

5. Simon Koster (888 Eight Cube Sersa) 10.4 nm behind the leader

6. Charlotte Méry (802 OptiGestion - Femmes de Bretagne) 12 nm behind the leader

Production boats (56 entries)

1. Rémi Aubrun (868 Alternative Sailing - Constructions Du Belon) - 2,787 nm from the finish

2. Tanguy Bouroullec (809 Kerhis-Cerfrance) - 0.8 nm behind the leader

3. Clarisse Crémer (902 TBS) - 1 nm behind the leader

4 Erwan Le Draoulec (495 Emile Henry) - 4 nm behind the leader

5. Benoit Sineau (915 Cachaca II) - 5 nm behind the leader

6. Valentin Gautier (903 Shaman - Banque du Leman) - 8 nm behind the leader

Gerald New - Sailweb

2 November 2017 10:17 GMT