Clipper Race yacht Greenings runs aground

The crew of Clipper Race yacht Greenings were safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula on Tuesday 31 October.


Greenings ran aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point at approximately 21:40 UTC (2340 local time).

This followed the start of Leg 3 of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, which departed Cape Town, South Africa, earlier that day.

Everyone is safe and well and there were no injuries reported on board.

The Skipper (Andy Woodruff, who is acting as Interim Skipper in place of injured David Hartshorn) and all crew have been evacuated by the National Sea Rescue Institute for precaution to return to shore at Hout Bay.

Greenings Skipper,Andy Woodruff, and crew are doing well after some rest in Cape Town and are currently being debriefed by the Clipper Race Office team.

G New
1 November 2017 10:35 GMT

