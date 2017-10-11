Boxing Day - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race



The 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race which starts at 1pm on Boxing Day (26 Dec) has received 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals.

Last year’s overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality entries received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA).

Giacomo, the V70 New Zealander Jim Delegat sailed to an unforgettable overall victory and inside record time in 2016, will have Chris Larson as skipper for new owners David and Peter Askew of the USA and is renamed Wizard.

Perpetual LOYAL, which Anthony Bell famously sailed to a new record time of 1 day 13hrs 31mins 20secs last year, has also been sold and will join past line honours winning super maxis Wild Oats XI, Black Jack and the USA’s Comanche on the start line.

LOYAL’s new owner is Sydney software giant, Christian Beck, who has renamed the 100 footer’ InfoTrack for the latest software company he founded.

A record 31 international boats, representing nearly one third of the fleet are taking part in the 73rd running of the 628 nautical mile race.

They represent: New Caledonia, Hong Kong, New Zealand (3), USA (7), China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom (14).

The UK Clipper 70 fleet will take part in the race.

