Third time lucky for America's Cup winners

The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle between the defending champion Vanhang Longcheer and the America’s Cup winners.

Joseph Dennis O’Keeffe’s Longcheer held the points advantage going into the final day.

After the first race of the morning, however, the Kiwis had pulled level with their rivals after a 3rd place to Longcheer’s 4th.

Whoever beat who in the final race would win the title.

Josh Junior, New Zealand’s Finn representative at last year’s Olympic Games in Rio, helmed the Kiwi boat to a strong start and they went on to win the race, with O’Keeffe back in 4th place.

The winners of the 2017 America’s Cup had finally won the China Cup.

One example of just how Chinese sailing is forging ahead is the decision of Sean Kang, veteran of eight China Cups, to move from IRC B to IRC A with a new Ker 46, Alpha+.

With Kang having moved on from IRC B, there was always going to be a new winner and that was TongJi Blue Sharks-Ocean Link Team who won ahead of Team Arctic Tern.

Shenzhen Seawolf was the most dominant performer across the whole China Cup, winning all six races in IRC Division C.

Born Fearless was almost flawless in the Bavaria 37 fleet, winning all the races that counted and discarding a worst score of 2nd.

It was a similar story of dominance for the Philippine Sailing Association who wiped the floor in the ASAF Keelboat Class.

Qingdao Boat Song won the J/80s, Jingrui XT won HKPN B, and HKPN A went to Windseeker helmed by Bridget Chan.

The 12th edition of the China Cup International Cup will take place at the end of October 2018.

Andy Rice

29 October 2017 18:06 GMT