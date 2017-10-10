Offshore
 

China Cup International Regatta - Day 2

Vanhang Longcheer made sense of a difficult day to move into the lead of the Beneteau 40.7 fleet at the China Cup International Regatta.

Click image for a larger image

The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O’Keeffe was the most consistent on a day when the wind was light and often quite fickle.

In the second race of the day, the bottom of the run proved a massive turning point for a number of teams, and it worked out perfectly for George Anyon, skipper of AMG Mercedes AMG.

AMG sailed from 8th into 1st with that move, while Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand were one of the losers, dropping from 4th back to 11th in the leeward-mark shake-up.

So while AMG Mercedes and the New Zealanders won a race apiece, it’s Longcheer that holds the lead with Cheung Kong Sailing Team in second place.

In IRC Division A, Frank Pong is racing for victory but was hampered in the first race when a sticker came unstuck from the side of a rival boat, fell in the water and caught around the keel of his 75-footer Jelik.

The dastardly sticker wouldn’t come unstuck for the whole of the race. Jelik finished 5th but, after a gap between racing and an opportunity for one of the crew to dive down and free the sticker.

Pong’s boat was back on song, winning the next race and moving to second overall behind Standard Insurance Centennial Sailing Team.

The most dominant boat in the regatta across all 11 racing divisions is Shenzhen SeaWolf, with Yan Yuye and his team scoring a perfect three wins from three races so far.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Andy Rice
27 October 2017 17:19 GMT

Related articles

China Cup International Regatta - Day 2 27 October 2017 17:36
My Side wins passage race to Shenzhen 26 October 2017 17:37
Armel Le Cléac'h awarded IMOCA world title 26 October 2017 9:52
Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race 25 October 2017 17:31
Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 takes Line Honours 23 October 2017 22:13
Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 leads 23 October 2017 8:30
Mascalzone Latino wins Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 21 October 2017 11:00
Clipper Race - Greenings takes Race 2 19 October 2017 8:54
Invictus is 2017 FAST40+ Champion 16 October 2017 7:40
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ian Lipinski wins first leg 11 October 2017 17:32
Helena - 60ft classic yacht to be launched in 2018 11 October 2017 7:57
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Closing in on the finish 10 October 2017 9:06


Latest






















UK Hosted