China Cup International Regatta - Day 2

The defending champion boat skippered by Joseph Dennis O’Keeffe was the most consistent on a day when the wind was light and often quite fickle.

In the second race of the day, the bottom of the run proved a massive turning point for a number of teams, and it worked out perfectly for George Anyon, skipper of AMG Mercedes AMG.

AMG sailed from 8th into 1st with that move, while Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand were one of the losers, dropping from 4th back to 11th in the leeward-mark shake-up.

So while AMG Mercedes and the New Zealanders won a race apiece, it’s Longcheer that holds the lead with Cheung Kong Sailing Team in second place.

In IRC Division A, Frank Pong is racing for victory but was hampered in the first race when a sticker came unstuck from the side of a rival boat, fell in the water and caught around the keel of his 75-footer Jelik.

The dastardly sticker wouldn’t come unstuck for the whole of the race. Jelik finished 5th but, after a gap between racing and an opportunity for one of the crew to dive down and free the sticker.

Pong’s boat was back on song, winning the next race and moving to second overall behind Standard Insurance Centennial Sailing Team.

The most dominant boat in the regatta across all 11 racing divisions is Shenzhen SeaWolf, with Yan Yuye and his team scoring a perfect three wins from three races so far.

Andy Rice

27 October 2017 17:19 GMT