Armel Le Cléac'h awarded IMOCA world title

The skipper of Banque Populaire follows in the footsteps of Jean Le Cam and can now happily move towards new horizons with the feeling that he has accomplished all he set out to do.

With a total of 351 points, Armel Le Cléac'h finished some twenty points ahead of the runner-up, British sailor, Alex Thomson (331 points).

In 2015-2016, the IMOCA Ocean Masters World Championship included five races – three in 2015 (Rolex Fastnet Race, Transat Jacques Vabre, Transat Saint-Barth/Port-la-Forêt) and two in 2016 (Transat New York-Vendée and the Vendée Globe).

Each race was awarded a certain weighting, from 1 (for the Fastnet Race) to 10 (for the Vendée Globe).

It is chiefly down to his second place in the Transat Jacques Vabre (with a weighting of three) with Erwan Tabarly and his amazing win in the 2016-2017 Vendée Globe, that Armel Le Cléac'h finished at the top of the rankings in the World Championship.



Top ten in the 2015-2016 IMOCA World Championship

1. Armel Le Cléac'h: 351 points

2. Alex Thomson: 331 points

3. Jérémie Beyou: 329 points

4. Yann Eliès: 328 points

5. Jean-Pierre Dick: 283 points

6. Fabrice Amedeo: 281 points

7. Louis Burton: 266 points

8. Eric Bellion: 255 points

9. Jean Le Cam: 240 points

10. Nandor Fa: 223 points

