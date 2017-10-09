Offshore
 

Armel Le Cléac'h awarded IMOCA world title

Winner of the Vendée Globe - Armel Le Cléac'h - has been crowned IMOCA world champion for the second time.

Armel Le Cléac'h - Click image for a larger image

The skipper of Banque Populaire follows in the footsteps of Jean Le Cam and can now happily move towards new horizons with the feeling that he has accomplished all he set out to do.

With a total of 351 points, Armel Le Cléac'h finished some twenty points ahead of the runner-up, British sailor, Alex Thomson (331 points).

In 2015-2016, the IMOCA Ocean Masters World Championship included five races – three in 2015 (Rolex Fastnet Race, Transat Jacques Vabre, Transat Saint-Barth/Port-la-Forêt) and two in 2016 (Transat New York-Vendée and the Vendée Globe).

Each race was awarded a certain weighting, from 1 (for the Fastnet Race) to 10 (for the Vendée Globe).

It is chiefly down to his second place in the Transat Jacques Vabre (with a weighting of three) with Erwan Tabarly and his amazing win in the 2016-2017 Vendée Globe, that Armel Le Cléac'h finished at the top of the rankings in the World Championship.

Top ten in the 2015-2016 IMOCA World Championship

1. Armel Le Cléac'h: 351 points
2. Alex Thomson: 331 points
3. Jérémie Beyou: 329 points
4. Yann Eliès: 328 points
5. Jean-Pierre Dick: 283 points
6. Fabrice Amedeo: 281 points
7. Louis Burton: 266 points
8. Eric Bellion: 255 points
9. Jean Le Cam: 240 points
10. Nandor Fa: 223 points

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
26 October 2017 9:52 GMT

Related articles

Armel Le Cléac'h awarded IMOCA world title 26 October 2017 9:52
Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race 25 October 2017 17:31
Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 takes Line Honours 23 October 2017 22:13
Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 leads 23 October 2017 8:30
Mascalzone Latino wins Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 21 October 2017 11:00
Clipper Race - Greenings takes Race 2 19 October 2017 8:54
Invictus is 2017 FAST40+ Champion 16 October 2017 7:40
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ian Lipinski wins first leg 11 October 2017 17:32
Helena - 60ft classic yacht to be launched in 2018 11 October 2017 7:57
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Closing in on the finish 10 October 2017 9:06
Hamble Winter Series - Round 2 9 October 2017 20:25
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Antal XPO takes lead 9 October 2017 9:17


Latest






















UK Hosted