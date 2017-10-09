Offshore
 

Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race

Igor Rytov’s Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Bogatyr has been declared the overall winner of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Igor Rytov’s Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Bogatyr - Click image for a larger image

While a number of yachts are still racing, none has the possibility of beating Bogatyr's corrected time.

Bogatyr is believed to be the first Russian yacht to win one of the classic 600-mile offshore races. Rytov is an accomplished sailor, but is a recent convert to offshore yacht racing.

He campaigns a Melges 20 with great success on the international circuit and a number of his Melges crew were with him on this race.

Rytov and his crew will be presented with a Rolex timepiece and the Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy at the final prize giving at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Saturday, 28 October, 2017.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
25 October 2017 17:31 GMT

Related articles

Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race 25 October 2017 17:31
Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 takes Line Honours 23 October 2017 22:13
Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 leads 23 October 2017 8:30
Mascalzone Latino wins Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race 21 October 2017 11:00
Clipper Race - Greenings takes Race 2 19 October 2017 8:54
Invictus is 2017 FAST40+ Champion 16 October 2017 7:40
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ian Lipinski wins first leg 11 October 2017 17:32
Helena - 60ft classic yacht to be launched in 2018 11 October 2017 7:57
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Closing in on the finish 10 October 2017 9:06
Hamble Winter Series - Round 2 9 October 2017 20:25
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Antal XPO takes lead 9 October 2017 9:17
RORC Caribbean 600 - Business As Usual 9 October 2017 9:17


Latest






















UK Hosted