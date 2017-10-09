Bogatyr wins 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race

Igor Rytov’s Russian-crewed JPK 1080 Bogatyr - Click image for a larger image

While a number of yachts are still racing, none has the possibility of beating Bogatyr's corrected time.

Bogatyr is believed to be the first Russian yacht to win one of the classic 600-mile offshore races. Rytov is an accomplished sailor, but is a recent convert to offshore yacht racing.

He campaigns a Melges 20 with great success on the international circuit and a number of his Melges crew were with him on this race.

Rytov and his crew will be presented with a Rolex timepiece and the Rolex Middle Sea Race Trophy at the final prize giving at the Mediterranean Conference Centre on Saturday, 28 October, 2017.

