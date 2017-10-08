Rolex Middle Sea Race - Rambler 88 takes Line Honours

Rambler 88 at Favignana - Click image for a larger image

Rambler 88 crossed the finish line at the Royal Malta YC at 21:48:09 CEST on Monday in an elapsed time of 2 days, 9 hours 48 minutes 9 seconds.



This was the third consecutive year that Rambler 88 has taken Monohull Line Honours in the race.

The gale force conditions which crossed the course early Sunday morning produced an epic run for Rambler 88 over the second half of the course - the 88ft canting keel Maxi covered 300 miles in just 14 hours.



“It was a really wet race, and when we had the pedal down we were into the 30s for boat speed."

"It is nice to get home first, but we race this boat for a corrected time win as well. You can never tell until the last boat is in, so we will have to wait and see.”

Rambler 88 Crew: George David, Brad Butterworth, Dean Barker, Rodney Ardern, Silvio Arrivabene, Josh Belsky, Rodney Daniel, Will McCarthy, Robbie Naismith, Simon Daubney, Stu Wilson, Dean Phipps, Mark Newbrook, Nathan Hislop, Jan Dekker, Jerry Scott Beavis, Curtis Blewett, Brian Giorgio, Aaaron Reynolds - Lovegrove.

