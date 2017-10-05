Mascalzone Latino wins Volvo Hong Kong to Vietnam Race





The Italian boat was a cool 2h 49m 55s ahead of Joachim Isler and Drew Taylor’s Ambush who are 2nd place in IRC Racer Overall.

Mills 41 Ambush takes the win in the IRC Racer 1 division after an epic run which saw Ambush punching above her weight keeping her up with the 50 footers for most of the Race and clocking an impressive elapsed time of 61h 27m 59s.

Third in IRC Racer Overall and 2nd in IRC Racer 0 is Hong Kong’s FreeFire a TP52 owned Sam Chan with a corrected time of 78h 27m 30s.

The IRC Racer 2 fleet - which started 25 hours before the IRC Racer 0 and 1 divisions – began to arrive in Nha Trang last night.

Russian entry, Alexander Vodovatov’s First 40 CR No Applause, sailed in at 20h 04m 46s - shortly before Nick Southward’s J-109 Whiskey Jack at 21h 27m 33s.

Whiskey Jack taking the win with an elapsed time of 83h 19m 14s.

The introduction of staggered starts meant that the boats fininsh more or less together.

The remaining boats are expected to arrive within the next 24 hours.

G New

21 October 2017 11:00 GMT