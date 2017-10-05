Offshore
 

Clipper Race - Greenings takes Race 2

The top two teams finish approximately two miles apart after 14 days racing through the South Atlantic in the second stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, from Punta del Este, Uruguay.

Greenings - Click image for a larger image

Greenings, with Interim Skipper Andy Woodruff, managed to cross the finish line just 18 minutes ahead of rival Dare To Lead skippered by Capetonian Dale Smyth, and claimed first place for the second consecutive race.

Dare To Lead has played its Joker Card and will double the number of points for this race once official positions are announced.

Completing the podium positions, Garmin finished in third place just over two-and-a-half hours behind the race winners.

Dare To Lead - Click image for a larger image

After a fortnight of intense and incredibly close competition, seven of the twelve Clipper Race teams crossed the finish line in Cape Town overnight, successfully completing Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.

It is the second consecutive stage win for Greenings, which also set a new Clipper Race record for the most nautical miles covered in a 24-hour period after notching up 329 nautical miles on Day 9.

A close race across the fleet, ten of the twelve teams are expected into Cape Town within this first 24 hour arrival period.

G New
19 October 2017 8:54 GMT

