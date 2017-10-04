Invictus is 2017 FAST40+ Champion

Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus - Click image for a larger image

Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film won Round 5 of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit.

The Isle of Wight based team won four of the five rounds, over the last six months. However, it was not enough to take the overall win for the season.

The new Girls on Film is undoubtedly quick, and extremely well sailed, but a ninth in the first round, racing a chartered boat, proved the team's undoing.

Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, was fifth in Round 5, placing third for the 2017 circuit, and is a serious contender for 2018.

Bas de Voogd's Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker, finished the season in fourth place, the Dutch team was competing in the class for the first time.

Dennis Gehrlein's young German team, racing Silva Neo, was third in Round 5, lifting the team to 5th for the circuit, a massive improvement on their 11th place last year.



Louay Habib

16 October 2017 7:40 GMT