Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ian Lipinski wins first leg

Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) - Click image for a larger image

Arthur Léopold-Léger (Antal XPO) the surprise runner-up.

One came from north-west, the other from the north-east and yet Arthur Léopold-Léger and Ian Lipinski ended up crossing tacks barely two miles from the finish of this first leg.

Another hundred metres or so and we might have seen a reversal of the ranking, that’s how close a call it was for the top two.

Winner of the Production fleet was Valentin Gautier (Shaman – Banque du Léman)

The victim of an electronic black-out, he then had to sail with a damaged navigation system, which meant he was unable to pick up data related to the true wind direction.

Also lamenting a broken VHF, he had no contact with the other race boats and was unable to track their respective positions with the AIS.

As a result, Valentin sailed his race using solely his intuition.

Mini-Transat La Boulangere Ranking at 21:00 UTC Wednesday

Prototypes

1- Ian Lipinski - Griffon.fr – finished on 11 Oct at 13h 22mn 12s (UTC)

2- Arthur Léopold-Léger - Antal XPO - finished on 11 Oct at 13:24:05 UTC

3- Erwan Le Mené - Rousseau Clôtures – finished on 11 Oct at 19:32:44 UTC

4- Romain Bolzinger - Spicee.com - 0.3 miles from the finish

5- Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 3.7 miles behind

Production boats

1- Valentin Gautier - Shaman - Banque du Léman - finished on 11 Oct at 17:40:29 UTC

2- Erwan Le Draoulec - Emile Henry – 0.6 miles from the finish

3- Rémi Aubrun - Alternative Sailing - Constructions Du Belon – 0.8 miles from the finish

4- Clarisse Crémer (TBS) - 0.8 miles behind the leader

5- Benoit Sineau - Cachaca II – 3.1 miles behind the leader

11 October 2017 17:32 GMT