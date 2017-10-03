Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ian Lipinski wins first leg

Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) was the winner of leg one - Less than two minutes separated the top two at the finish line of the Mini-Transat La Boulangere.
Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) - Click image for a larger image
Arthur Léopold-Léger (Antal XPO) the surprise runner-up.
One came from north-west, the other from the north-east and yet Arthur Léopold-Léger and Ian Lipinski ended up crossing tacks barely two miles from the finish of this first leg.
Another hundred metres or so and we might have seen a reversal of the ranking, that’s how close a call it was for the top two.
Winner of the Production fleet was Valentin Gautier (Shaman – Banque du Léman)
The victim of an electronic black-out, he then had to sail with a damaged navigation system, which meant he was unable to pick up data related to the true wind direction.
Also lamenting a broken VHF, he had no contact with the other race boats and was unable to track their respective positions with the AIS.
As a result, Valentin sailed his race using solely his intuition.
Mini-Transat La Boulangere Ranking at 21:00 UTC Wednesday
Prototypes
1- Ian Lipinski - Griffon.fr – finished on 11 Oct at 13h 22mn 12s (UTC)
2- Arthur Léopold-Léger - Antal XPO - finished on 11 Oct at 13:24:05 UTC
3- Erwan Le Mené - Rousseau Clôtures – finished on 11 Oct at 19:32:44 UTC
4- Romain Bolzinger - Spicee.com - 0.3 miles from the finish
5- Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 3.7 miles behind
Production boats
1- Valentin Gautier - Shaman - Banque du Léman - finished on 11 Oct at 17:40:29 UTC
2- Erwan Le Draoulec - Emile Henry – 0.6 miles from the finish
3- Rémi Aubrun - Alternative Sailing - Constructions Du Belon – 0.8 miles from the finish
4- Clarisse Crémer (TBS) - 0.8 miles behind the leader
5- Benoit Sineau - Cachaca II – 3.1 miles behind the leader
