Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Closing in on the finish

As the sea takes on the look of a millpond, the skippers competing in the Mini-Transat La Boulangère are getting increasingly worried - First ETA Tuesday night.


In the prototype category, Arthur Léopold-Léger (Antal-XPO) has clearly decided not to give an inch. He has doubled his lead to 29 nm at 09:00 hrs this morning, with 95 nmto the finish line.

He’ll be keen to instil some doubt in the direction second placed Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr), for whom this would be his first defeat in two years of racing.

Romain Bolzinger (Spicee.com) in third place is now 45 nm off the leader.

However things pan out, there is an Atlantic left to traverse of course.

Also at 09:00 hrs this morning, the Series fleet lead is between Rémi Aubrun (Alternative Sailing - Constructions Du Belon), Erwan Le Draoulec (Émile Henry) and Benoit Sineau (Cachaca II).

With 138 nm to the finish the three leaders are covered by just 5 nm.

Latest Positions available here

Gerald New - Sailweb
10 October 2017 9:06 GMT

