Hamble Winter Series - Round 2

Second round of the Hamble Winter Series, sponsored by The Bugle Hamble, completed over last weekend.

There were class wins for:

Gavin Howe's Tigris in the J/88 Class, Malcolm Wootton's modified Farr 30 Pegasus DekMarx in IRC One, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice in IRC Two, Annie & Andy Howe's J/97 Blackjack II in IRC Three, and Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect in IRC Four.

Results her about

The Hamble Winter Series continues 15 October, incorporating the final round of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit, which will have five races scheduled 14-15 October.

G New
9 October 2017 20:25 GMT

