Hamble Winter Series - Round 2

There were class wins for:

Gavin Howe's Tigris in the J/88 Class, Malcolm Wootton's modified Farr 30 Pegasus DekMarx in IRC One, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice in IRC Two, Annie & Andy Howe's J/97 Blackjack II in IRC Three, and Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect in IRC Four.

The Hamble Winter Series continues 15 October, incorporating the final round of the 2017 FAST40+ Circuit, which will have five races scheduled 14-15 October.

9 October 2017 20:25 GMT