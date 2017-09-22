Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Antal XPO takes lead

Antal XPO - Click image for a larger image

This gap may not prove significant given how random the conditions are.

Within the group of favourites, Erwan Le Mené (Rousseau Clôtures) has gained over 40 miles in relation to the head of the fleet in 24 hours.

Whilst Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) has lost 20 over a similar period. As the leaders stumble in the calms, there may well be a bunching up of the fleet with more upsets in the ranking.

In the production boat category, Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) swapped positions but overnight Clarisse Crémer (TBS) took back the lead.

Tanguy Bouroullec (Kerhis-Cerfrance) is back on the podium in third place after sailing a blinder that has won him 50 miles over the same period.

As such, clearly no-one is protected from a nasty surprise. Behind the big names, there is room to dream . . .

Ranking at 06:00 UTC Monday

Prototypes

1 - Arthur Léopold-Léger - Antal XPO - 155 miles from the finish

2 - Ian Lipinski - Griffon.fr - 14 miles behind the leader

3 - Romain Bolzinger - Spicee.com - 56 miles behind the leader

4 - Erwan Le Mené - Rousseau Clôtures - 66 miles behind the leader

5 - Simon Koster -Eight Cube Sersa- 70 milles behind the leader

Production boats

1 - Clarisse Crémer - TBS - 220 miles from the finish

2 - Erwan Le Draoulec - Emile Henry - 7 miles behind the leader

3 - Tanguy Bouroullec - Kerhis Cerfrance - 7 miles behind the leader

4 - Rémi Aubrun - Alternative Sailing - Constructions du Belon - 8 miles behind the leader

5- Benoit Sineau - Cachaca II - 8.4 miles behind the leader

G New

9 October 2017 8:56 GMT