RORC Caribbean 600 - Business As Usual





Antigua was one of the few islands in the Leeward Islands chain to escape major damage after the passing of hurricanes Irma to the north and Maria to the south.

Bolstered by a record entry for the RORC Transatlantic Race, a strong Racing Division for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers, and determined competitors from all over the Caribbean, the 10th edition of the highly acclaimed 600-mile offshore race is set to be a real cracker, with a record entry anticipated.

Notice of Race: caribbean600.rorc.org

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

9 October 2017 8:08 GMT