RORC Caribbean 600 - Business As Usual

The 10th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 will start as scheduled in Antigua on 19 February 2018.


Antigua was one of the few islands in the Leeward Islands chain to escape major damage after the passing of hurricanes Irma to the north and Maria to the south.

Bolstered by a record entry for the RORC Transatlantic Race, a strong Racing Division for the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers, and determined competitors from all over the Caribbean, the 10th edition of the highly acclaimed 600-mile offshore race is set to be a real cracker, with a record entry anticipated.

Notice of Race: caribbean600.rorc.org

G New
9 October 2017 8:08 GMT

