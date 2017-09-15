Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ian Lipinski leads

Tanguy Bouroullec - Click image for a larger image

In the Prototypes Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is continuing to resist the attacks from those in hot pursuit.

Arthur Léopold Léger (Antal - XPO) is some 30 nm back and Romain Bolzinge (Spicee.com) 95 nm.

In the production boat category, Clarisse Crémer (TBS) is reminding one and all that she is a force to be reckoned with and like Tanguy Bouroullec (Kerhis Cerfrance) she is right on the pace of the race.

The option to the west has paid off and now it will be important to contain the horde of pursuers.

Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ranking at 00:06 UTC Saturday

Prototypes

- 1 Ian Lipinski – Griffon.fr – 372 miles to the finish

- 2 Arthur Léopold-Léger – Antal XPO – 29 miles behind the leader

- 3 Romain Bolzinger – Spicee.com sa – 95 miles behind the leader

- 4 Erwan Le Mené – Rousseau Clôtures – 69.4 miles behind the leader

- 5 Simon Koster – Eight Cube Ser- 99 miles behind the leader

- 6 Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 134 miles behind the leader

Production boats

- 1 Clarisse Crémer – TBS 488 miles to the finish

- 2 Valentin Gautier – Shaman – Banque du Léman – 23 miles behind the leader

- 3 Erwan Le Draoulec – Emile Henry – 27 miles behind the leader

- 4 Tanguy Bouroullec – CERFRANCE - Kerhis – 44 miles behind the leader

- 5 Rémi Aubrun – Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon - 47 miles behind the leader

