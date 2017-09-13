Offshore
 

Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Offshore of Lisbon

Offshore of Lisbon, the Mini-Transat La Boulangere fleet is beginning to re-centre itself after putting in a massive leg towards the south-west.

Click image for a larger image

The speeds are slowly decreasing, but progress remains perfectly respectable.

Among those competing in the production boat category, Rémi Aubrun (Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon) has opted to go it alone.

Indeed, whilst all his pursuers are continuing to set a course for the south-west, he has opted to be the first to re-centre himself.

Thursday evening, the lateral separation between him and Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) is over 50 miles so it’s very much game on, particularly in light of the uncertainty clouding the coming hours.

Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ranking at 15:00 UTC Thursday

Prototypes
- 1 Ian Lipinski – Griffon.fr – 677.6 miles from the finish
- 2 Arthur Léopold-Léger – Antal XPO – 20.6 miles behind the leader
- 3 Simon Koster –Eight Cube Sersa – 25.1 miles behind the leader
- 4 Romain Bolzinger – Spicee.com – 36.4 miles behind the leader
- 5 Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 41.6 miles behind the leader

Production boats
- 1 Rémi Aubrun – Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon - 723.4 miles from the finish
- 2 Erwan Le Draoulec – Emile Henry – 2.4 miles behind the leader
- 3 Clarisse Crémer – TBS 9.9 miles behind the leader
- 4 Yannick Le Clech – Dragobert – 9.9 miles behind the leader
- 5 Tanguy Bouroullec – CERFRANCE - Kerhis – 14.7 miles behind the leader.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
5 October 2017 21:11 GMT

Related articles

Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Offshore of Lisbon 5 October 2017 21:11
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Plunge southwards 5 October 2017 8:50
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Dawdling across the Bay of Biscay 4 October 2017 8:19
Mini-Transat La Boulangere - First the sea sickness 3 October 2017 8:12
Elaine wins inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship 2 October 2017 19:52
Girls on Film retain HYS One Ton Cup 24 September 2017 7:38
One Ton Cup - Morton's hand firmly on the Cup 23 September 2017 10:04
Clipper Race leg 1 - Line honours for Sanya Serenity Coast 22 September 2017 8:46
One Ton Cup - Girls on Film lead after the first day 21 September 2017 21:17
Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Title to Sam Laidlaw's Aguila 15 September 2017 20:04
Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Southworth leads after day 2 15 September 2017 7:09
Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Racing Cancelled 13 September 2017 16:51


Latest






















UK Hosted