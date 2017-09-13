Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Offshore of Lisbon

Click image for a larger image

The speeds are slowly decreasing, but progress remains perfectly respectable.

Among those competing in the production boat category, Rémi Aubrun (Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon) has opted to go it alone.

Indeed, whilst all his pursuers are continuing to set a course for the south-west, he has opted to be the first to re-centre himself.

Thursday evening, the lateral separation between him and Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) is over 50 miles so it’s very much game on, particularly in light of the uncertainty clouding the coming hours.

Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Ranking at 15:00 UTC Thursday

Prototypes

- 1 Ian Lipinski – Griffon.fr – 677.6 miles from the finish

- 2 Arthur Léopold-Léger – Antal XPO – 20.6 miles behind the leader

- 3 Simon Koster –Eight Cube Sersa – 25.1 miles behind the leader

- 4 Romain Bolzinger – Spicee.com – 36.4 miles behind the leader

- 5 Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 41.6 miles behind the leader

Production boats

- 1 Rémi Aubrun – Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon - 723.4 miles from the finish

- 2 Erwan Le Draoulec – Emile Henry – 2.4 miles behind the leader

- 3 Clarisse Crémer – TBS 9.9 miles behind the leader

- 4 Yannick Le Clech – Dragobert – 9.9 miles behind the leader

- 5 Tanguy Bouroullec – CERFRANCE - Kerhis – 14.7 miles behind the leader.

