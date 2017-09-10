Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Plunge southwards

Jorg Riechrs, Lillienthal - Click image for a larger image

Though the majority of the fleet has opted to pass between the TSS of Cape Finisterre and the Spanish coast, a few of the skippers have chosen to take the long route, making westing as a possible investment for the future perhaps . . .

In the prototype category, Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) is continuing to open up his lead, his pursuers resigning themselves to following in his wake for now.

Some have benefited from more boisterous conditions to up their game, including Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa), who has managed to punch through the leading pack to make his way right up to the front again.

In the production boat category, Rémi Aubrun (Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon) is driving the point home, Yannick Le Clech (Draoulec) and Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile Henry) now relegated to nearly five miles off the pace of the leader.

Some of the heavyweights are making the most of these conditions to make up for a rather lacklustre start.

One such is Tanguy Bouroullec (CERFRANCE – Kerhis) and the Irish skipper Thomas Dolan (Offshoresailing.fr) who has come from the very rear of the fleet and is now right back in contention again in 14th place.

Mini Transat Ranking at 06:00 UTC Thursday

Prototypes

- 1 Ian Lipinski – Griffon.fr – 751 miles from the finish

- 2 Arthur Léopold-Léger – Antal XPO – 21 miles behind the leader

- 3 Simon Koster - Eight Cube Sersa - 27 miles behind the leader

- 4 Romain Bolzinger - Spicee.com - 30 miles behind the leader

- 5 Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 34 miles behind the leader

- 6 Erwan le Mené – Rousseau Clôtures – 43 miles behind the leader

Production boats

- 1 Rémi Aubrun – Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon - 791 miles from the finish

- 2 Erwan Le Draoulec – Emile Henry – 1.5 miles behind the leader

- 3 Yannick Le Clech – Draoulec – 8 miles behind the leader

- 4 Clarisse Crémer – TBS – 9.8 miles behind the leader

- 5 Tanguy Bouroullec – Kerhis-Cerfranceo – 12.8 miles behind the leader

