Mini-Transat La Boulangere - Dawdling across the Bay of Biscay

Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) and Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) are managing to contain the attacks from the most versatile boats, like that of Erwan Le Mené (Rousseau Clôtures) or Aurélien Poisson (TeamWork).

Others are really under pressure, like Simon Koster (Eight Cube Sersa) and Quentin Vlamynck (Arkema 3). Simon has decided to bend his course southwards, the weather forecasts indicating a slight increase in the wind along the coast.

Keni Piperol (Région Guadeloupe) and Antoine Cornic (Destination Île de Ré) are following suit.

In the production boat category, the favourites remain at the front of the pack.

Rémi Aubrun (Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon) has got the better of Erwan le Draoulec (Emile Henry).

Hot on their heels are Clarisse Crémer (TBS), Valentin Gauthier (Shaman – Banque du Léman) and Ambrogio Beccaria (Alla Grande Ambecco), in the vanguard of the ‘scow bows’.

To understand the pace being set by the leaders, just take a look at those bringing up the rear of the fleet.

Indeed, Luca Sabiu (Vivere la Vela), victim of autopilot issues, and Marc Miro Rubio at the helm of his Pogo 1 Alfin are already over 45 miles astern.

Right at the back, after having to return to La Rochelle after the start, Gwendal Pibot (Rossinante) could well have some company again in a few days’ time.

The head of the fleet is set to make the tip of Galicia in the early hours of Wednesday.

From there, the skippers will have to make headway along the Costa da Morte, from the Sisargas Islands to Cape Finisterre.

On the programme for the solo sailors, a sharp acceleration in the breeze from the north-east, which should propel the Minis southwards at high speed.

It will also be decision time, with the skippers having to choose between taking the inside track at the TSS of Cape Finisterre at the risk of suffering the effects of the wind shadow from the coast, or making westing and benefiting from a steadier, albeit meatier breeze.

The Mini sailors have 24 hours to make their choices.

Mini-Transat Ranking at 06:00 UTC Wednesday

Production boats

- 1 Rémi Aubrun – Alternative Sailing – Constructions du Belon - 997 miles from the finish

- 2 Erwan Le Draoulec – Emile Henry – 0.6 miles behind the leader

- 3 Yannick Le Clech - Dragobert - 2.1 miles behind the leader

- 4 Clarisse Crémer – TBS – 3.3 miles behind the leader

- 5 Ambrogio Beccaria – Alla Grande Ambecco – 14.2 miles behind the leader

Prototypes

- 1 Ian Lipinski – Griffon.fr – 974 from the finish

- 2 Erwan le Mené – Rousseau Clôtures – 6.3 miles behind the leader

- 3 Romain Bolzinger - Spicee.com - 18.3 miles behind the leader

- 4 Arthur Léopold Léger - Antal - XPO - 18.7 miles behind the leader

- 5 Aurélien Poisson – TeamWork – 18.7 miles behind the leader

- 6 Jörg Riechers – Lilienthal – 21.6 miles behind the leader

4 October 2017 8:19 GMT